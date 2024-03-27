(Washington, DC) -- Dylan Strome scored a pair of goals as the Washington Capitals beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in overtime at Capital One Arena.

Strome's first goal gave Washington a 3-2 lead early in the third period, but Patrick Kane tied the game with just over five minutes left in regulation.

Strome's second goal gave the Caps the win in the second minute of overtime.



Nic Dowd and Connor McMichael also lit the lamp in the win.

David Perron and Alex DeBrincat both scored for Detroit.

The Capitals now have a two-point lead over the Wings for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

