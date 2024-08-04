MARSEILLE, France - The emotional wallop of a drone spying scandal was like an unshakable weight around the neck of the Canadian women's soccer team at the Paris Olympics.

It started nearly a fortnight ago and its effects were still present Saturday evening after a quarterfinal shootout loss to Germany that ended Canada's bid to defend its title.

"It's like nothing I've ever experienced in sport," said Canadian veteran Janine Beckie. "It's been a couple weeks that's felt like months."

Neither team scored in regulation or extra time at Stade de Marseille. A 4-2 edge on penalty kicks - with goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger scoring the winner herself - sent Germany through to a semifinal against the United States.

It also ended an Olympic run for a Canadian team that tried its best to keep the regular off-field developments at bay. Things finally quieted down over the last couple days, but the emotional damage had been done.

"I can't quite find the tears," said defender Vanessa Gilles. "I think I shed them all this past week."

A member of the team's coaching staff was caught using a drone over a New Zealand team practice before the start of the tournament. FIFA later docked the Canadian team six points, fined Canada Soccer about C$313,000 and three coaches - including head coach Bev Priestman - were suspended for a year.

The news cycle churned as the Canadian Olympic Committee and Canada Soccer held conference calls and tried to get a point reduction via appeal, which was dismissed.

There's no suggestion the players had any involvement in the scandal. Canada Soccer is backing a full independent investigation.

Focusing on the pitch proved to be a major challenge, but it was one the players took on with aplomb.

They earned three straight one-goal victories in the group stage - including a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over No. 2 France - but their first loss of the Games ended their tournament.

"It's been a really dark place for the last couple of weeks," Beckie said. "But in the midst of that, we've also created some of our best memories as a team.

"It has been a strange, strange couple of weeks but I'm going to leave tonight so much prouder of this team than I ever have been."

The eighth-ranked Canadians were outplayed in the first half but had a 23-11 overall edge in shots. In the shootout, Quinn and Beckie beat Berger, who stopped Adriana Leon and Ashley Lawrence.

Sydney Lohmann, whose kick sailed high, was the lone shooter for the fourth-ranked Germans who didn't beat Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan.

The Americans defeated Japan 1-0 in an early quarterfinal. Brazil and Spain rounded out the final four.

Due to the point deduction, the Canadians were saddled with a tougher matchup in knockout play since they were the second-place team in Group A despite a 3-0-0 record.

Germany, the 2016 Olympic champions, finished 2-1-0 in group play with the lone loss a 4-1 decision to the United States.

Both teams started with 4-4-2 formations at the muggy venue, which hosted men's World Cup games in 1938 and 1998.

Germany's Lea Schuller, who tallied three times in the group stage, missed a glorious opportunity with the game's first scoring chance. She caught Kadeisha Buchanan and Sheridan out of position but chipped the ball over the net.

The Germans kept pressing and were rewarded with another great chance moments later. Klara Buehl had a clear entry on the left side but was denied by Sheridan, who made a reflex save with her left leg.

Canada looked flat early and had difficulty penetrating the taut German defence. At the other end, the crafty German forwards used crisp, short passes and were more creative with the ball.

Canadian captain Jessie Fleming left the game after a collision with Marina Hegering in first-half injury time. Both players jumped for a header and Hegering's backside landed on Fleming's head as they crashed to the ground.

"Sometimes football doesn't go your way on the day," Fleming said. "That was us today."

The Germans had 57 per cent of possession in the first half and picked up where they left off after the break. About 12 minutes in, Canadian acting head coach Andy Spence brought in Evelyne Viens, Leon and Cloe Lacasse and it sparked his side.

Leon was sent in alone in the 71st minute but Berger's outstretched left leg prevented a goal.

Canada controlled most of the half and Lawrence tested Berger early in the 30-minute extra session. She flashed some slick footwork before forcing Berger to make a strong diving save.

"The momentum that the players brought on was great and unfortunately we couldn't just quite get over the line," Spence said.

A Lohmann header hit the crossbar in the 23rd extra minute. A Leon redirection of a low shot by Julia Grosso went just wide moments later.

The loss ended Canada's Olympic podium streak at three. Canada won Olympic bronze in 2012 and 2016 before taking gold three years ago at the Tokyo Games.

"It wasn't the story for us," Beckie said. "This is how our story ends. In my mind, we've already won. We got through what a lot of people said was an impossible situation to get through.

"To do that and put the kind of performance we did today is pretty remarkable."

Competition continues through the gold-medal match on Aug. 10 in Paris.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2024.