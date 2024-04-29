NASHVILLE - Elias Lindholm scored 1:02 into overtime and the Vancouver Canucks came all the way back to beat the Nashville Predators 4-3 in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday.

The Canucks now hold a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, with Game 5 in Vancouver on Tuesday.



Brock Boeser opened the scoring 2:55 into regulation, then dug Vancouver out of a two-goal deficit with a pair of goals in the final three minutes of the third. J.T. Miller contributed three assists.



Mark Jankowski replied with a first-period tally for Nashville before Gustav Nyquist gave the Predators the lead in the second and Filip Forsberg added a goal early in the third.



Juuse Saros made 16 saves for Nashville and Arturs Silovs — making his first ever NHL playoff appearance — stopped 27 of 30 shots for Vancouver.



The 23-year-old Latvian is the third goalie to play for the Canucks during the series after both all-star netminder Thatcher Demko and backup Casey DeSmith went down with injuries.

