Inflation has impacted almost every aspect of life over the past few years including the cost of finding love.

Gayle Ramsay, head of everyday banking at the Bank of Montreal, says many Canadians are making adjustments in their dating world and limiting their spending.

A B-M-O survey shows more than half of single Canadians say they're going on fewer dates or looking for less expensive dating activities to save money.

The survey also finds Canadians on average spend 173-dollars on each date, including the cost of commuting, getting ready for the date and spending on food, drinks and tickets.

Dating coach Andrea Lo says it can take three months to make a relationship official, which means several dinners, coffee dates and hangouts in between.

But she says there are ways to go on affordable yet cute dates without breaking the bank, including exploring mom-and-pop cafes, ice skating at public rinks or tobogganing together.