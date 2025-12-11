AM800's Cans for a Cause is happening this Friday at Devonshire Mall.

It's the 22nd year for the holiday fundraiser that supports the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

Jennifer Wilson is the Food Security Chair of the Windsor Essex Central Council with Society of Saint Vincent de Paul.

She told AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, pantry items like peanut butter, jam and pasta sauce are needed.

Wilson says as of last Thursday, they didn't have a single jar of peanut butter or jam.

"Our central warehouse that supplies the food to all of our various groups; there was nothing for supplies, pasta sauce we were completely out of," says Wilson. "This year we have received through Cans for a Cause a skid of peanut butter so four foot by four foot by six foot high, we actually had to purchase six additional skids of peanut butter to get through the year."

She says peanut butter and jam can be purchased at area dollar stores.

"A jar of peanut butter is three bucks; a jar of jam is anywhere from $1.75 to $2.75," she says. "So you can't get a better deal than buying peanut butter and jam from the dollar stores."

Wilson says they also hope to collect cash donations.

"That allows us to fill the gaps with critical need items in between the pantry staples we're able to provide and if the fresh produce when we receive it from the greenhouses," says Wilson.

AM800's Cans for a Cause runs on Friday from 5 a.m. until 9 p.m. in the food court at Devonshire Mall.

Donations can also be dropped off in the south parking lot, beside the Sydney Avenue Mall entrance.