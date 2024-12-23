At least 18 dogs have now died as a result of an outbreak of canine parvovirus in downtown Windsor, according to a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

Brent Ross told CTV Windsor , Animal Welfare Services (AWS) continues to strongly recommend concerned dog owners to contact a veterinarian.

An outbreak of the virus was first reported in the Glengarry neighbourhood on Dec. 13, with AWS and its partners vaccinating 65 dogs during a mobile vaccination clinic that same weekend.

Speaking on AM800's Live and Local, Dr. Kate Sweetman of the Downtown Veterinary Hospital, says the virus is highly contagious, leaving dogs too weak to fight it off.

"It kills all intestinal linings, so boom, it gets sloughed off and that's what causes diarrhea. Now you have no more protection between gut and bacteria that's naturally found in it, then it crosses into [the] bloodstream, this virus, and it decides to wipe out [the] immune system at the same time."

She says canine parvovirus is preventable as long as owners keep up with booster shots.

"When you get a puppy, you come to your vet and they give the vaccine, it is so important that you return for that booster vaccine, because that one alone vaccine will not work alone. It's when we re-challenge the immune system in a four to six week window, to booster that vaccine, that really solidifies the immunity."

Dr. Sweetman says a parvovirus vaccine at her clinic costs $34, plus exam costs.

"When you have a puppy they usually need three vaccines of that parvo, so you're boostering it, you get the original and booster it two more times. Your puppy should be fully vaccinated by 16 weeks of age, so about a four month old puppy, then when it turns a year, you get its final booster at a year of age. Yes, we do recommend that it gets done annually as an adult dog."

Important measures to protect your dogs include:

Picking up after your pet

Keeping your animal clean

Avoiding the use of dog parks and boarding facilities or any other place where your pet may encounter unvaccinated animals or you feel is unclean

Avoid sharing equipment like dog bowls, toys and grooming tools

Dr. Sweetman says the outbreak in the Glengarry neighbourhood is the perfect storm that has the potential to spread out into the county.

