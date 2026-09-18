Candlelight vigil being held to commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day

A field of white wooden crosses on the front lawn of All Saints’ Anglican Church in Windsor, Ont. was unveiled on Aug. 31, 2023 to mark International Overdose Awareness Day. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

A chance for the community to come together and honour those who have lost their lives to the opioid crisis.

Reaching for the Stars Optimist Club is hosting their 6th annual “You Are Not Alone” event on International Overdose Awareness Day.

On Monday, August 31, the community can come together to honour those lost, support grieving families and friends, and raise awareness about the ongoing impact of substance use.

This free event will be held at All Saints Church and will conclude with a candlelight vigil at sunset, providing a moment of remembrance and hope.

The evening will also feature a tribute called “Planting of Crosses in Memory of Those We Have Lost”, where families, friends, and community members can place a cross in memory of a loved one.

Melissa Nespolon, treasurer for Reaching for the Stars Optimist Club, says the more awareness brought around the crisis, the better.

“The opportunity will be there at the end of the night to have an open mic where anybody can partake and share their stories, share their feelings. It’s a great evening of community and support, and then at sunset we do a candlelight vigil just for anyone who we have lost or is struggling right now.”

She says this event is very near and dear to her following the passing of her brother Joe in December 2020 due to an opioid crisis.

“Not a lot of people realize it’s going to hit their backyard, and you never want to leave all those great memories. And I think that the more support and awareness... our focus this year is bringing more resources like CMHA, and all of those guys will be there. Our goal is just let’s give as much as we can.”

Nespolon says the opioid crisis is worsening.

“Unfortunately the numbers aren’t going away; every year it’s insane on how much more numbers we’re having. We were trying to keep up the first couple of years with the amount of crosses, and unfortunately we just haven’t been able to because there have been so many.”

The event will also feature local community organizations, health agencies, and support services offering free information and resources.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about programs, treatment options, mental health supports, harm reduction services, and community resources available throughout Windsor and Essex County.

The event will be held at All Saints Church at 330 City Hall Square, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.