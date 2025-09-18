MONTREAL — After having a highway named in his honour two years ago, the "Demon Blond" will now have a bridge carrying his name.

The City of Montreal announced Wednesday that the new bridge connecting Ile Bizard to the Island of Montreal will be called the Guy Lafleur Bridge.

In May 2023, Premier Francois Legault announced that Highway 50 would be renamed Autoroute Guy-Lafleur when he visited Thurso, Que. — the home of the Montreal Canadiens' famous No. 10.

On Wednesday, Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante unveiled the name of the new bridge in the presence of Lafleur's friends and family members.

The honour reflects the legendary hockey player's nearly 30 years of living on Ile Bizard, where he was known as "an active and caring citizen," Plante said.

Lafleur was drafted by the Canadiens with the top pick in 1971 after a dominant junior career with the Quebec Remparts.

He went on to win five Stanley Cups and remains the Canadiens' all-time leader in points. He's also the second-highest goal scorer in franchise history, behind fellow Canadiens legend Maurice Richard.

Lafleur died in April 2022 and received both the Order of Canada and the National Order of Quebec. His No. 10 jersey was retired by the Canadiens, and he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame and the Quebec Sports Hall of Fame.