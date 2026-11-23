The Dylan Larkin trade saga is finally at its end.

The Detroit Red Wings have sent their former captain, a second-round pick in 2028 and a third-round pick in 2028 to the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for Kirby Dach, Samuel Montembeault, the rights to prospect Michael Hage, as well as 2027 first and second-round picks, a fourth in 2028 and a first in 2029.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports the 2027 and 2029 first-round picks being sent to Detroit are both top-10 protected.

The move ends a months-long affair after Larkin’s trade request became public in June, and now completes a 12-season run for him with his hometown team.

The Waterford, Mich. native was stripped of the Red Wings’ captaincy – a distinction he earned in 2021 – in training camp before eventually being suspended by the team for refusing to play while awaiting a trade.

Larkin held a full no-trade clause and initially told the Red Wings he would only accept a deal to the Minnesota Wild, Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights. He later expanded his list to 10 teams but Detroit was unable to find a deal, prompting Larkin’s decision to refuse to play last month.

Despite Montreal not being included on Larkin’s expanded list, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported on Sunday that the veteran forward had been on board with a move to the Canadiens for months.

LeBrun adds that the Habs front office attempted to keep trade talks quiet as to not attract “an extra layer of noise” that could negatively affect a potential deal, and that trade began to come together on Friday night.

The 30-year-old centre is in the fourth season of an eight-year, $69.2 million contract that carries a cap hit of $8.7 million and runs through the 2030-31 season. He had played his entire career in Detroit prior to the trade and has two goals and four assists across 10 games on the year before being suspended.

The awkwardness of Larkin’s public trade request was apparent throughout the early part of the season. He was the first star in a game against the Ottawa Senators in Detroit on Oct. 6, but was met with a mixed reaction of cheers and boos at the time of the announcement.

Larkin declined to go into detail on the reason behind his trade request at the start of training camp but did say it was not an easy decision.

Drafted 15th overall by the Red Wings in 2014, Larkin has 278 goals and 649 points in 818 career games.

His best offensive season came during the 2022-23 campaign where he recorded 32 goals and 79 points in 80 games. He represented the Red Wings at the NHL All-Star Game three times in 2016, 2022, and 2023.

Larkin helped the United States claim gold at the Winter Olympics in February, the country’s first since 1980. He also represented his country at the 4 Nations Face-Off in a second-place finish in 2025.

He now heads to a Canadiens team that sits third in the Atlantic Division with a 14-6-4 record and is looking to follow up on last year’s trip to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Hage, alongside the pair of first-round draft picks, headlines the return for Detroit and interim general manager Shawn Horcoff.

The 2024 first-rounder recorded 52 points in 39 games with the Michigan Wolverines as a sophomore last season, and is already up to 26 points in 13 games as a junior this year.

Hage also registered two goals and 13 points for Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship to finish as the tournament’s leading scorer en route to a bronze medal win.

Dach, 25, has scored two goals with six assists in 22 games this season.

The Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. native was drafted third overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, and has posted 53 goals and 144 points in 328 career contests.

Montembeault, 30, had fallen out of favour in Montreal with Jacob Fowler and Jakub Dobes emerging as Martin St. Louis’ top two options between the pipes.

A native of Beauceville, Que., Montembeault owns a career record of 90-92-32 with a 3.23 goals-against average and an .896 save percentage in 231 games played all with the Canadiens.

He has yet to play this season while working his way back from a lower-body injury sustained in October.