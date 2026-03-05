Three casinos in Las Vegas are reporting a surge in Canadian visitors after launching a campaign targeting travellers from the Great White North.

Circa Resort and Casino, The D Las Vegas, and Golden Gate Hotel and Casino launched an "At Par" campaign in late January that allows Canadian dollars to be used as U.S. dollars on select gaming, hotel, and beverages at the three properties until August 31, 2026.

According to a release from the three casino properties, there have been more than 15,000 Canadian visitors in the first month of the campaign, generating more than 2,700 hotel room bookings.

Under the At Par program, eligible Canadian guests receive $1 U.S. in value for every $1 Canadian dollar spent, regardless of daily exchange rates.

CEO Derek Stevens, says the response has been great.

"So many Canadians have come up to me and said 'thank you', and so far the turnout has been great. We've had 15,000 Canadians in the first 30 days that have stopped in at one of our properties in Las Vegas. On a normal month we might have 5,000 Canadians, but this was 15,000."

He says he wanted Canadians to know they are welcome.

"I just think that there's been such a lack of visitation that I thought well let's put it out there and make sure Canada knows that they're welcome in Vegas, and you have some friends from the Midwest that want to welcome you specifically."

Stevens says the casinos will also have Canadian musicians.

"We have an Ontario band Finger Eleven coming, they're going to be coming and it's a free concert. So we tried to focus on a Canadian band... that's in June. And then we've got a B.C.-based DJ Excision coming for a couple of ticketed events. We're going to do those ticketed events at par as well."

The campaign was launched amid a decrease in Canadian visitors to Las Vegas, with a 20 per cent drop reported in 2025 compared to 2024, according to year-end statistics released by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Tourism officials have been trying to entice Canadians back to Las Vegas, as the high exchange rate along with negative sentiments around tariff negotiations and comments by U.S. President Donald Trump about having Canada become the 51st state resulted in Canadian travellers avoiding travel to America or looking at other places to visit.