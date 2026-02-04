OTTAWA — A new poll suggests most Canadians support allowing more Chinese electric vehicles to be sold in Canada despite some nagging concerns.

Canada recently pledged to reduce its 100 per cent tariff on Chinese-made electric vehicles to 6.1 per cent, with an annual cap of 49,000 vehicles.

In turn, China is expected to lower retaliatory tariffs on Canadian agricultural products.

The Leger poll indicates seven in 10 people surveyed were aware of the agreement between Ottawa and Beijing, with awareness significantly higher among men and people aged 55 and over.

Sixty-one per cent of respondents supported allowing more Chinese electric vehicles into the Canadian market, including 24 per cent who strongly backed the decision and 38 per cent who somewhat supported it.