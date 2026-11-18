A new survey finds 84 per cent of Canadian holiday shoppers expect to spend the same or more this year compared to 2025 and half expect to use credit cards to pay for it.

The survey by CPA Canada (Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada) found 50 per cent of shoppers will use credit cards to finance their payments, with the figure hitting 59 per cent among young Canadians.

Credit Canada says the credit card statistic is especially concerning because Canadians are heading into the holiday shopping season with more credit card debt.

According to Equifax, balances reached $134.2 billion in the second quarter of 2026, up from $130.6 billion in the previous quarter. During the same period, the credit bureau says 37,523 Canadians filed for consumer insolvency, the highest quarterly total since 2009.

Windsor’s Mike Bergeron, a counselling and client services manager at Credit Canada, says credit card holiday spending will become an issue on your future credit card statements.

“Once you’re holding onto a balance, some people hold these credit card balances just from one Christmas over multiple calendar years,” he says. “That cost is really not something they consider.”

The Retail Council of Canada says Ontario consumers will spend an average of over $900 this holiday season, and at 20 per cent interest and making only the minimum monthly payment, that purchase will cost about $1,882.60 in total and take 10 years and 8 months to pay off.

Bergeron says that the future is something most people don’t think about when making that purchase.

“They’re in the moment, trying to create happiness and those memories. The long-term impact of holding onto those balances, that gift can cost you three or four times the amount by putting it on that credit card,” he says.

Bergeron says it could take a year to pay off $500 if you’re only making the minimum payment on your credit card without using it again.

“If they continue to use it, that’s when it continues to compound and takes so much longer to get a hold of,” he says.

Bergeron says tips to avoid holiday credit card debt include setting a spending limit ahead of time and sticking to it, making sure you buy what you need and not things that weren’t on your list, and talking to a credit counsellor to get some guidance before and after the holiday season to address your finances and limits.

Credit Canada is a non-profit credit counselling agency that offers confidential, one-on-one assessments of your income, expenses, debts, and assets at no cost.