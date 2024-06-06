The sun was shining on the beaches of Normandy Thursday morning as a Canadian ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day got underway in Courseulles-sur-Mer, France.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his French counterpart Gabriel Attal and Prince William were among the dignitaries visiting Juno Beach, where flags bearing the maple leaf fluttered in a gentle breeze.

In the front row of a crowd of thousands were 13 Canadian veterans in military uniform, the oldest of them 104 years old, who survived the war effort on the same beach so many decades ago.

"There are no words to describe the immensity of the debt we owe you," Trudeau told them as he delivered an address, noting the remarkably important role Canada was given in the Allied effort.

Behind him, the waters of the Mediterranean Sea were calm, and a navy ship could be seen offshore.

A sand dune is covered in wild roses and other flowers and grasses.

Against that tranquil backdrop, Trudeau delivered a warning.

"Our way of life didn't happen by accident, and it won't continue without effort," he said. "Democracy is still under threat today. It is threatened by aggressors who want to redraw borders. It is threatened by demagoguery, misinformation, disinformation, and foreign interference."

He said the world owes it to the veterans who sacrificed so much for our collective freedom to continue standing up for democracy every day.

In his own address, the French prime minister warned that the world must not fall into submission.

Around 160,000 Allied troops landed on the beaches that fateful day 80 years ago to begin an effort now remembered as the beginning of the end of the Second World War.

In all, 4,414 Allied troops were killed on the first day of the invasion, including 381 Canadians.

June 6 marked just the beginning of the bloody 77-day Battle of Normandy and the start of the Allied Liberation of France.

It was, Prince William said during a speech at the ceremony that it was the most ambitious campaign in military history.

"It came at a heavy cost," he said.

In the end, the toll was enormous: 73,000 Allied forces were killed and 153,000 wounded. Around 20,000 French civilians were also killed, many as a result of Allied bombings of French villages and cities.

Historians estimate that about 22,000 German soldiers are among those buried around Normandy, and between 4,000 and 9,000 of them were killed, wounded, or went missing during the D-Day invasion alone.

The region's cemeteries are also the final resting place for more than 5,000 Canadians, including 359 who were killed on D-Day.

Trudeau is expected to attend a ceremony hosted by France later in the day.