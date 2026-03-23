A new report says the top streaming platforms charged Canadian customers an average of seven per cent more in 2025 than the previous year.

Despite facing higher prices, the annual Couch Potato Report says consumers are continuing to pivot from traditional cable and satellite television packages toward alternatives like Netflix, Crave and Disney Plus.

The report by Convergence Research says the trend comes as streamers continue to push viewers toward plans that include advertisements.

Those packages cost less for subscribers but drive additional revenue for the streaming companies because they are able to sell commercial spots.

Packages with advertising are on average 42 per cent cheaper than similar offers without ads.

The report estimates nearly half of Canadian households did not have a television subscription with a cable or satellite provider at the end of last year.