Canadians Charles (Air) Jourdain and Kyle (Killshot) Prepolec have been added to the Oct. 18 UFC Fight Night card in Vancouver.

Jourdain (16-8-1) will face English bantamweight (Dangerous) Davey Grant (17-7-0) while Prepolec (18-9-0) meets veteran American lightweight Drew Dober (27-15-0 with one no-contest).

The main event at Rogers Arena pits Reinier (The Dutch Knight) de Ridder, ranked fifth among UFC middleweight contenders, against No. 6 Anthony (Fluffy) Hernandez of the U.S.

Both men are looking to win their way into a title fight against newly crowned 185-pound champion Khamzat Chimaev, who dethroned South African Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 in Chicago on Aug. 16.

Other Canadians on the Vancouver card are Jasmine Jasudavicius, (Proper) Mike Malott and Aiemann Zahabi.

Jourdain snapped a two-fight losing streak with a submission win over American Victor (La Mangosta) Henry in November in Edmonton. The 29-year-old from Montreal is 7-7-1 in the UFC.

Grant has won his last two outings and four of his last five, improving his UFC record to 8-6-0.

Prepolec is coming off a submission loss to France's Benoit (God of War) St. Denis at UFC 315 in May in Montreal. The 31-year-old from Windsor, Ont., is in his second stint in the UFC, having lost two previous bouts in 2019. But he had won four of five bouts before returning to the Octagon to face St. Denis.

Dober, 36, has posted a 13-11-0 record with one no-contest in the UFC since making his debut in the promotion in November 2013. He has lost his last three outings and four of his last five.

Jasudavicius, ranked fifth among flyweights, can move closer to a title shot with a win over No. 2 Manon (The Beast) Fiorot of France.

Malott faces American Kevin (Trailblazer) Holland, ranked 15th among welterweight contenders, while Zahabi, ranked 10th among bantamweight contenders, meets No. 7 Marlon (Chito) Vera of Ecuador.

The UFC's most recent visit to Vancouver was UFC 289 in June 2023, drawing 17,628 fans.