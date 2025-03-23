A rare and passionate display of international solidarity unfolded Saturday as protesters gathered on both sides of the Windsor-Detroit border, calling out U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade policies and political rhetoric.

In Windsor, hundreds lined the riverfront beneath the Canadian flag at the foot of Ouellette Avenue. Across the Detroit River, their American counterparts rallied at Hart Plaza. Together, they chanted messages of unity — and frustration.

“Trump is not making America great. He’s making America hate,” said Windsor resident Nicole Dube. “We love Americans. Dump Trump!”

Many at the Windsor rally emphasized their respect for Americans while directing their frustration at Trump himself.

“It’s not the American people that we have a problem with. It’s Mr. Trump,” said Windsor resident Alan McLaughlin, adding his purpose of being at Saturday’s protest was to “show the Americans that Canadians are just as patriotic as them. “We love you as much as you love us. Let’s get this nonsense over with.”

For some, joining the protest was about feeling empowered.

“Other than our buying power and not traveling to the States, what else can we do?” said Windsor resident Carol Wilhelm. “So coming out here makes us feel like we’re doing something.”

The demonstration comes in response to Trump’s tariffs against Canada and his recent remarks suggesting the country should become America’s 51st state.

The rhetoric has left some Canadians quietly cutting back on cross-border travel in protest.

Audrey Dubois, who organized the rally from her home in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, said the goal was to emphasize that relationships between Canadians and Americans run deeper than politics.

“We thought that coming together was a strong message to send — to show the White House that the citizens, on both sides — Canadian and American — we respect each other,” Dubois previously told CTV News.

For Dube, seeing that show of support from an American made a lasting impression on her.

“They were very upset with how we were being treated, and that really impressed upon me. So I wanted to get all my friends together and come down here,” said Dube. “For us to all be down here and to be able to show them that we appreciate their support is really important.”

While political tensions have strained cross-border relations in recent months, protesters on both sides say their message was clear: unity over division.

“We are one,” said McLaughlin, pointing to the slogan on his shirt. “We’re one with the American people.”

-Reporting by CTV Windsor's Sanjay Maru