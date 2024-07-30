Canada has earned the silver medal in the women’s rugby sevens after falling to powerhouse New Zealand, 19-12, in the final at the Paris Olympics.

The Canadians topped Australia earlier in the day in the semi-final.

Canada has now won six medals at the Paris Games, including five medals from female athletes.

This is Canada’s second medal in women’s rugby sevens after they claimed bronze at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, the Olympic debut for the event.

Canada failed to make the knockout stage at the Tokyo Olympics while New Zealand won the gold medal.