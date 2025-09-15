TORONTO — Canadian journalist and longtime CTV News anchor Beverly Thomson has died.

Thomson, who is best known for her high-profile interviews with politicians and celebrities, died on Sunday morning surrounded by her family after a long battle with cancer, CTV News reported. She was 61.

Thomson joined CTV News Toronto as a reporter, where she most recently worked as a CTV News Channel anchor.

Her career spanned over 30 years and included coverage of the 2016 U.S. presidential election and featured interviews with Celine Dion, Shania Twain, Donald Trump and Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield.

Last October, Thomson was awarded the lifetime achievement award by the Radio Television Digital News Association of Canada.

When presented the award, then-RTDNA Canada president Lis Travers called Thomson "one of Canada's most respected news personalities."

Vice-president of News at Bell Media Richard Gray said Thomson was a "trusted voice and a valued teammate to all of us at CTV News" in a statement on Sunday.

"Bev's natural on-air style created an immediate connection with viewers. For decades, she also made a significant impact across the country with her vocal support and advocacy for cancer charities," Gray wrote.

"Bev will be dearly missed by all of us at CTV News. We extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones.''