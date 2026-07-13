Canadian travel to U.S. ticks up in June, but remains far below pre-Trump levels

A Canada Border Services officer hands passports back to a visitor entering Canada from Vermont at the Highway 55 Port of Entry in Stanstead, Que., on Thursday, March 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

A Canada Border Services officer hands passports back to a visitor entering Canada from Vermont at the Highway 55 Port of Entry in Stanstead, Que., on Thursday, March 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

Statistics Canada says residents travelled more to the U.S. last month, but visitor numbers remained far below 2024 levels.

Preliminary figures show Canadians’ tally of return trips from the United States rose 3.2 per cent to 1.7 million in June from a year earlier, the third consecutive month of year-over-year increases.

The agency says the rise was driven by a 5.2 per cent boost in the number of car visits, while return trips by plane fell 3.8 per cent.

However, the uptick in year-over-year travel still marked a nearly 29 per cent drop from June of 2024, with both car and air travel far below levels from two years before.

Many Canadians have shifted their getaway plans to their own country or overseas amid a prolonged backlash to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs and threats of annexation.

Last month, Canadians returning from overseas numbered about 873,000, roughly on par with a year earlier and seven per cent higher than in 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2026.