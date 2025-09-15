TORONTO — Your Tim Hortons order might soon come with a side of Canadian Tire money.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. announced Monday that it’s partnering with the coffee giant to dish out perks to customers of both brands.

Under the partnership launching sometime next year, customers who link their Triangle and Tims Rewards accounts will earn Canadian Tire money on eligible purchases at the restaurant chain. Linking both accounts will also give customers access to exclusive offers.

Neither brand would specify what kind of offers shoppers will see. They said those details and information about what constitutes an eligible purchase and how much Canadian Tire money will be earned per dollar spent will be available closer to launch.

Canadian Tire CEO Greg Hicks and Tims’ chief marketing officer Hope Bagozzi each said in a statement that the partnership will deliver even more value to their customers.

The partnership continues the growth of the Triangle Rewards program beyond the Canadian Tire family of brands — SportChek, Party City, Mark’s, Pro Hockey Life and Atmosphere.

The loyalty program already has incentives for customers who patronize Petro-Canada gas stations and Royal Bank of Canada. A partnership with WestJet is set to launch next year.

Canadian Tire’s Triangle Rewards program has nearly 12 million members and is a cornerstone of its True North initiative, which is meant to deliver growth and operational efficiency through restructuring and an investment of more than $2 billion over four years.

Tim Hortons has also been growing its rewards program through its Roll Up To Win contest and by offering app users the ability to skip the line when ordering ahead.