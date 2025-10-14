TORONTO — Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. says it has identified a data breach involving personal information belonging to customers, which was stored in an e-commerce database.

The retailer says the breached information belongs to shoppers who had an e-commerce account with Canadian Tire or its other banners, SportChek, Mark's/L'Equipeur and Party City.

The breached data included names, addresses, emails and birth years as well as encrypted passwords and in some cases, incomplete credit card numbers.

Canadian Tire says the full dates of birth for fewer than 150,000 account holders was also part of the breach.

The company says the information breached is not enough to access accounts and make purchases and the incident did not impact its ability to facilitate in-store transactions.

Canadian Tire says it has resolved the vulnerability it identified on Oct. 2 and is working with experts to enhance its security.