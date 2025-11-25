The International Testing Agency says Canadian swimmer Penny Oleksiak has been given a two-year ban from competition for an anti-doping rule violation.

The ITA said in a release issued Tuesday that Oleksiak accepted the suspension for committing three whereabouts failures between October 2024 and June 2025.

The suspension ends July 14, 2027, before the next Summer Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.

The World Anti-Doping Code defines a whereabouts failure as any combination of three missed tests or filing failures in a 12-month period.

The ITA notified Oleksiak of the whereabouts case earlier this year.

Oleksiak withdrew from the world aquatics championships in July and accepted a provisional suspension at the time.

The 25-year-old from Toronto is Canada's most decorated female Olympian.

She has won seven Olympic medals (one gold, two silver, four bronze) and nine world championship medals (two silver, seven bronze) over her career.