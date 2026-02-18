MILAN — Canada’s speedskaters have won bronze in the women’s 3,000-metre short-track relay at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

The team of Danaé Blais, Florence Brunelle, Kim Boutin and Courtney Sarault reached the podium at three-tenths of a second behind winner South Korea.

Host Italy claimed silver at 0.093 seconds behind the South Koreans.

It’s Sarault’s fourth medal at the Milan-Cortina Games, and she becomes the first Canadian short-track speedskater to reach the podium four times at a single Winter Olympics.

For Boutin, it’s her second medal at Milan Cortina and the sixth of her career.

The bronze is Canada’s 13th medal at the Games and fourth in short-track speedskating.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.