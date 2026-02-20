MILAN — Canadian speedskater Valérie Maltais has won an Olympic bronze medal in the women’s 1,500 metres.

The 35-year-old claimed her third long track medal of the Milan Cortina Games after a bronze in the 3,000 metres, and gold with teammates Ivanie Blondin and Isabelle Weidemann in women’s team pursuit.

Skating in the 10th pairing, Maltais laid down a time to beat of one minute 54.40 seconds.

Norway’s Ragne Wiklund did in 1:54.15, which was then bested by Antoinette Rijpma-de Jong of the Netherlands in 1:54.09 for gold.

Maltais earned Canada’s fourth speedskating medal. Laurent Dubreuil was a bronze medallist in the men’s 500 metres.

Maltais and Blondin are also contenders in Saturday’s women’s mass skate.