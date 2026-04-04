Canadian Astronaut Jeremy Hansen connected with Earth from deep space today in a historic first for the Canadian Space Agency, as part of a live question-and-answer session during the Artemis II mission.

The virtual event featured Hansen speaking live from aboard NASA's Orion spacecraft, approximately three days into the 10-day lunar flyby mission.

The event, hosted by CSA President Lisa Campbell, marked the first in a series of planned space-to-Earth communications during the mission.

Hansen shared his impressions of the journey so far and provided insight into daily life aboard the spacecraft as it travels beyond low Earth orbit.

He was asked what the most shocking thing about his journey was so far, and responded by saying, "Riding the rocket for us has just been extraordinary, and we have all these simulations, but it felt so different for us in real life." he continued by saying, "the views of the Earth and the crescent Earth is really incredible."

The April 1 launch is the first crewed mission to circle the moon in more than 50 years and includes a four-person international crew, with NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch.

When asked what the team is looking to focus on when they go around the backside of the Moon, Hansen said, "Something scientists have added for us is we're going to see an eclipse of the sun behind the moon, which would be pretty neat."

His participation is a milestone for Canada, as he is serving as mission specialist for Artemis II, becoming the first Canadian astronaut to venture into deep space.

Hansen, when asked about a message he would have to young Canadians watching him, said, "It's important that you find what you're passionate about, but that you share those passions with others because you're gonna find that they're going to help you achieve them."

The CSA says additional live events with Hansen are planned for later in the mission, including tomorrow morning, offering Canadians multiple opportunities to hear directly from orbit as the spacecraft continues its journey around the moon and back to Earth.