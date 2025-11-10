Canadian rock band Three Days Grace is returning to Caesars Windsor.

The band from Norwood, Ontario will hit The Colosseum stage on Friday, May 1.

The rockers are known for a number of hits including "I Hate Everything About You," "Animal I Have Become," "Never Too Late," and "Home."

With the release of their eighth studio album, Alienation, and the return of original frontman Adam Gontier, Three Days Grace have marked a new, yet nostalgic era for the band.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 14, at 10 a.m.