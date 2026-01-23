OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says return trips from the U.S. in November by Canadian residents were down 23.6 per cent compared with a year ago, while trips to Canada by U.S. residents also fell.

The agency says Canadian residents returning from the U.S. in November totalled 2,246,803, down from 2,940,721 a year earlier.

Meanwhile, U.S. resident trips to Canada in November fell nine per cent to 1,317,865 compared with 1,448,685 in November 2024 when Taylor Swift played six sold-out shows in Toronto.

The agency also said Canada might have been affected by a reduction of flights at 40 of the busiest U.S. airports, during the U.S. government shutdown.

Meanwhile, Canadian residents returning from overseas in November rose 13.6 per cent compared with a year ago to 1,099,750.

Overseas residents entering Canada in November totalled 324,245 in November, up 13.6 per cent from 285,360 in the same month last year.