Canadian phenom Milos Raonic, a former Wimbledon finalist who has not competed since mid-2024, announced his retirement from professional tennis in an emotional social media post on Sunday.

"The time has come, I am retiring from tennis. This is a moment you know will come one day, but somehow you never feel ready for it," the 35-year-old Raonic wrote on his Instagram page. "This is as ready as I ever will be. Tennis has been my love and obsession for most of my life."

Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., last competed at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where he was eliminated in the first round by Dominik Koepfer of Germany.

In his prime he was ranked as high as No. 3 in men's singles by the Association of Tennis Professionals. He won eight ATP Tour titles, and reached the final of the 2016 Wimbledon Championships where he was beaten in straight sets by Andy Murray.

He reached at least the quarterfinals in 10 Grand Slam main draws, compiling an impressive 92-37 career record at major tournaments.

"A big part of my tennis journey has been the incredible people I have been fortunate to meet all over the world," Raonic wrote. "What's next? I won't be slowing down. There is so much more life to live, and I am motivated and hungry as I was in 2011, when I broke through on tour."

Raonic became a true ambassador of Canadian tennis, establishing himself as one of the greatest servers of the Open Era.

Injuries shortened Raonic's career, and an injury to his shoulder in 2025 never fully recovered to allow him to try a comeback.