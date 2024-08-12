PARIS - Hundreds of Canadian Olympians have filed into Stade de France to take part in the final spectacle at the Paris Olympics.

Swimmer Summer McIntosh and hammer thrower Ethan Katzberg carried the Canadian flag into the stadium together as the closing ceremony began Sunday.



Toronto's McIntosh won four medals in Paris, including three gold, and set two Olympic records, while Katzberg, who hails from Nanaimo, B.C., claimed the country's first-ever gold in hammer throw.



Hundreds of other Canadian athletes poured in minutes after the duo, leading off two groups entering the 80,000-capacity stadium.



The Canadians all came dressed in shorts and T-shirts in a dark, galaxy-like pattern with "CAN" written vertically down the back in white letters, and the medal winners proudly carried their hardware around their necks.



The ceremony closes out a Games that saw Canada collect 27 medals, including nine gold.

