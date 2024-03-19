The Canadian military was called to Leamington on Tuesday for an ongoing investigation into a possible mortar round found in the area.

The Department of Defense retrieved an item from the side of the road.



Deer Run Road between Mersea Road 21 and Mersea Road 19 was closed around 11 a.m. by Essex County OPP, and didn't re-open until after military officials arrived.



Const. Steven Duguay told CTV Windsor that a resident noticed a strange item on the road Tuesday morning and called police.



For safety reasons officers did not approach it, and instead closed off the area until an explosive disposal unit from Canadian Forces Base Borden were able to attend.



The road closure was on the east side of Leamington, closer to Wheatley.



Duguay says they won’t proceed with a full investigation on the item until it's identified, and if the military deems it could have posed a threat to the public.

