Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen and his three American crewmates splashed down in the Pacific on Friday to close out humanity's first voyage to the moon in more than a half-century.

NASA says the four-person crew and their Orion spacecraft splashed down in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of San Diego.

Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Canada's Jeremy Hansen hit the atmosphere travelling 33 times the speed of sound- a blistering blur not seen since NASA's Apollo moonshots of the 1960s and '70s.

NASA says after splashdown, the crew will be examined aboard the USS John P. Murtha before flying to Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The astronauts looped the moon this week in a six-hour lunar flyby that took them farther into space than any humans before.

Their return marks the end of a 10-day mission that saw humans examine the moon up close for the first time since the Apollo flights decades ago.