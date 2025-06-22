A couple of Windsor Spitfires have been recognized by the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) as All-Stars.

The CHL announced Friday its First, Second, and Third All-Star Teams for the 2024-25 season, along with its All-Rookie Team.

Spits forward Ilya Protas was named to the Second All-Star Team.

The Washington Capitals prospect earned the 2024-25 William Hanley Trophy as the OHL's Most Sportsmanlike Player after posting 124 points, 34 penalty minutes, and a +58 rating in 61 games.

Protas, 18, from Vitebsk, Belarus, finished fourth in CHL scoring and became the first player to score 50 goals in his first OHL season since Alex DeBrincat in 2014-15.

Spits forward Liam Greentree was named to the Third All-Star Team.

The 19-year-old from Oshawa, Ont., delivered a standout third season in Windsor, tallying 49 goals and 119 points in 64 games to finish fifth in CHL scoring for 2024-25.

The Spitfires' captain and Los Angeles Kings prospect also posted a +55 rating and fired 306 shots - second-most in the OHL - helping lead his team from the bottom of the standings to the top of the OHL's West Division with 45 wins and 96 points.

Media members who regularly cover the CHL and its Member Leagues participated in the voting process to determine this year's CHL All-Star and All-Rookie teams presented by CCM.