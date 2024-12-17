The federal government will make an announcement on new border security measures today, CTV News has learned.

Finance and Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc – who is temporarily also maintaining the public safety portfolio until Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shuffles his cabinet – and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Marc Miller are expected to be there, sources say.

Moving on new border measures comes after U.S. president-elect Donald Trump threatened to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian imports unless Canada halts the flow of illegal drugs and migrants over the shared border.

In Monday's fall economic statement, the federal government earmarked a $1.3-billion border security package with money rolling to several agencies and organizations, including the Canada Border Services Agency and the RCMP, without revealing the specifics of the plan.

