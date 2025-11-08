A Canadian freighter ran aground in the Detroit River Friday afternoon after stopping to let off a sick crewmember, and remains stuck on Saturday.

Harbour Master Peter Berry told CTV News the Rt. Hon. Paul J. Martin, a 738-foot bulk carrier operated by Canada Steamship Lines, became stuck near the Renaissance Center around 4 p.m.

Berry says the vessel had been travelling from Sault Ste. Marie to Quebec with a load of iron ore when the crew made an unplanned stop in the Detroit anchorage.

“They had to let a crew member off who was not well,” Berry said in a phone interview.

“It wasn’t a marine casualty in any way, but they had to stop so he could get to the hospital in Windsor.”

Once the sailor had been safely transferred to shore, the ship tried to get back underway — but strong winds and low water levels pushed it into the riverbed.

“When they started to leave, to go back under power, that’s when the wind took it and pushed it basically into the bottom of the river,” Berry said.

“The river’s not very deep right now, and with the wind sucking more water out of it, there’s not much they could have done.”

He adds that a coordinated plan between U.S. and Canadian officials was developed to free the ship, with an attempt expected shortly after 8 p.m.

Officials confirmed late Friday evening that efforts to dislodge the stuck freighter would resume on Saturday morning.

According to Berry, a refloat attempt will take place after 1 p.m. Saturday.

“There’s a lot of specialists, a lot of engineers looking at this,” Berry said.

“This is U.S. and Canada working together to fix a common problem.”

Berry says there’s no indication of damage or pollution and that inspections will take place once the freighter is refloated.

The Rt. Hon. Paul J. Martin is expected to continue its trip to Quebec once cleared to sail.