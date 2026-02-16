Canada’s Megan Oldham has won gold in the women’s freestyle skiing big air competition at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

Oldham, from Parry Sound, Ont., topped the 10-woman final with a combined score of 180.75 points from two jumps. Defending Olympic champion Eileen Gu, of China, was next with 179.

Italy’s Flora Tabanelli took bronze, four months after she tore an ACL.

Oldham locked up gold with her first two jumps. She had an inconsequential fall on her third jump, the last of the final, which became a victory lap.

Naomi Urness, of Mont-Tremblant, Que., finished sixth.

Canada's Megan Oldham pumps her fist as she comes into the finish zone following her first run in the women's free ski big air at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Livigno, Italy on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The 24-year-old Oldham already won bronze in women’s freeski slopestyle, recovering from a nasty crash on her second run to deliver a gutsy final performance and make the podium on Feb. 9.

It is Canada’s second gold medal and 11th overall at the Games.

Oldham and Gu embraced before they stepped onto the medal podium.

The initial final field of 12 was reduced by two after Mathilde Gremaud and Anouk Andraska, both of Switzerland, got hurt practicing jumps before the final. Gremaud, who defended her slopestyle gold last week, hurt her hip and needed to be stretchered off. Andraska hurt her wrist.

Medics stretcher off Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud after she crashed during practice before the women's freestyle skiing big air finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

In big air, skiers get three jumps and must land two. Their scores include points for difficulty and execution.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2026.

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

With files from The Associated Press.