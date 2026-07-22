Canadian forest sector faces another blow with new U.S. tariff onslaught

Logs are seen stacked at the Gorman Brothers Lumber sawmill, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Logs are seen stacked at the Gorman Brothers Lumber sawmill, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Trump administration’s latest tariff onslaught won’t just hurt Canadian forestry workers during already tough times, but will also undermine U.S. efforts to make housing more affordable, says the Forest Products Association of Canada.

“Tariffs on the very materials used to build homes, renovate properties and support North American construction supply chains will only make housing more expensive for American families,” said Derek Nighbor, president and CEO of the group.

“These actions will increase costs on our American neighbours, full stop.”

The U.S. government announced a plan late Monday to impose a 50 per cent tariff on hundreds of categories of Canadian goods, including several varieties of plywood, paper and other wood-derived products. The tariffs are slated to take effect on Aug. 19 and would be imposed using an obscure Great Depression legal tool, Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930.

The Canadian industry had already been dealing with long-standing duties on softwood lumber when, last year, an additional 10 per cent tariff was imposed on certain softwood lumber products using a different legal mechanism than the latest barrage. In that case, the U.S. invoked a law that allows tariffs to be imposed in the name of national security, Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.

CIBC analysts wrote in a report that they understand lumber will not be subject to the new 50 per cent tariffs, but that a range of plywood, fibreboard, particleboard and veneered panel products will likely take a hit.

The rationale U.S. officials provided for the latest tariffs are provincial bans on U.S. alcohol, Canada’s supply managed dairy system and quotas on American cars, themselves retaliation for U.S. tariffs.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the newest duties announced are separate from his earlier threats stemming from Canadian wildfire smoke wafting south.

“Given President Trump’s recent complaints about Canadian wildfire smoke affecting the U.S., and the absence of any reference to that issue in the White House announcement, we see some risk that the administration could seek to raise Section 232 tariffs as a negotiating tactic in the future,” the CIBC analysts wrote.

The latest tariff move comes at a tough time for many Canadian forestry players.

“If implemented, these sweeping 50 per cent tariffs represent a drastic and unjustified barrier to a highly integrated North American supply chain,” said Ian Dunn, president and CEO of the Ontario Forest Industries Association.

Northern Ontario is dealing with devastating wildfires. Early estimates suggest the flames have ravaged more of the province’s forests this season than any previous year on record, burning through more than 7,250 square kilometres so far.

“If the goal is to reduce wildfire, penalizing our industry achieves the opposite. U.S. trade barriers directly undermine our ability to continue actively and sustainably managing Ontario’s forests,” Dunn said.

In British Columbia, it’s also been a tough situation for the industry.

Earlier this month, Canfor Corp. announced the permanent closure of its Northwood pulp mill in Prince George, B.C., leading to the loss of 300 jobs. It said an oversupply in the global market has driven down pulp prices at the same time industry faces challenges accessing fibre.

Last year, three major timber operations closed in B.C.: the Crofton pulp mill, a West Fraser sawmill in 100 Mile House and a Drax pellet mill in Williams Lake.

The BC Council of Forest Industries counts 21 lumber mills that have closed permanently or indefinitely in the province since 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2026.