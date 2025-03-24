A truck driver from Canada has been arrested in connection with an over $1 million drug bust at the Ambassador Bridge.

On March 21, U.S. Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) Office of Field Operations intercepted 116 pounds of cocaine after an inspection of an outbound vehicle at the Fort Street Cargo Facility in Detroit.

It comes after a Canada-bound Ontario-plated commercial vehicle flatbed truck was selected for random secondary inspection.

According to court documents, the driver stated the purpose of his travel within the United States was to pick up lumber from an area north of Columbus, Ohio, and he was en route back to Canada, but the paperwork stated the load was coming from Texas.

As a result, CBP officers searched the driver and discovered suspected narcotics in a jacket pocket, along with $1,853 in U.S. cash and $4,200 in Canadian currency.

Officers then searched the flatbed truck and located three black garbage bags containing "bricks" of vacuum-sealed bags between two stacks of lumber, which tested positive for cocaine.

The street value of the cocaine seized is estimated to be worth between $1,060,000 and $1,590,000 U.S.

The driver has been charged with possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.

The case remains under investigation by U.S. Homeland Security.