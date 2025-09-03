Canadian comic Veronika Slowikowska is packing her bags for New York: this fall, she'll join the cast of "Saturday Night Live."

The Barrie, Ont., native will be one of five new cast members joining the iconic sketch comedy show in its 51st season, premiering Oct. 4.

Slowikowska has gained attention for her viral sketch comedy videos on TikTok and Instagram, and for her recurring role on FX comedy "What We Do in the Shadows."

She has also appeared in the 2023 Canadian dramedy "I Like Movies" and that year's Christmas rom-com "Exmas."

Slowikowska stands out as the only Canadian and the only woman among this year's new "SNL" recruits, who also include Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall and Kam Patterson.

Last week, four former cast members — as well as Canadian writer Celeste Yim — announced they were leaving the show.

"Dream come true. See you Saturdays," Slowikowska wrote Tuesday in an Instagram post.