The Canadian Cancer Society is urgently seeking volunteers for their Wheels of Hope driver program.

Volunteer drivers are needed in Windsor, Leamington, Kingsville and Amherstburg, who would assist cancer patients get to and from the Windsor Regional Cancer Centre for treatment.

Recruitment coordinator Mark Kahan says currently the program does not have enough drivers to meet demand.

"We're currently where we're having to deny people rides, and that's not something we ever want to see happen," he said. "The Wheels of Hope program, it provides transportation for people living with cancer to get to the Windsor Regional Cancer Centre to recieve their life saving treatments, but we can only do that with the support from the community."

He says the program is very flexible.

"If we can get 10 to 15 people that have a few days a month to spare, that like to drive and enjoy chatting with people, please consider signing up for Wheels of Hope," said Kahan. "We do provide mileage reimbursement, and I can assure you it really is a heartwarming experience."

Kahan says he started out as a volunteer driver.

"The magic really happens in the drives there and home, the conversations, the acts of kindness, the compassion," he said. "Our volunteer drivers get to meet so many interesting people from all walks of life, and a lot of times people don't want to talk about cancer, they might want to talk about the hockey game or share stories about their own experience, and life experiences, so it can be a very special trip for both the volunteer and the people that we're helping out."