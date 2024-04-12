The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) is advising the public of its plans to conduct convoy training this weekend.

Canadian Army Reserve personnel from 31 Service Battalion from Windsor, London and Hamilton will travel to Borden Friday evening and return Sunday Apr. 14.



Members of the public may see military vehicles on the major highways and roads leading from these respective cities to Borden.



Activities will include the safe conduct of vehicle convoys, and participating soldiers and vehicles will not be carrying weapons or ammunition.



CAF says conducting convoy and driver training ensures that all supplies, personnel, and services necessary for CAF operations are available when and where they are required.



Members of the public are asked to take extra caution when approaching military vehicles and are thanked in advance for their understanding and co-operation.

