Canadian airports warn more delays expected after U.S. FAA lifts ground stop

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration says flight departures can resume after the agency lifted a nationwide ground stop that cancelled or suspended thousands of flights around the world on Friday.
Canada’s major airlines confirmed flights heading to and from the U.S. are cancelled. Air Canada said some flights to non-U.S. destinations like the Caribbean and South America may also be impacted.
Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon said Canada is ready to provide “full assistance” to the FAA as delays continue into the evening.
This is just the second nationwide ground stop in the United States since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
Here’s what happened on Nov. 13, 2026:
Key details:
- FAA lifts ground stop after nearly five-hour outage
- No evidence of cyberattack: U.S. Homeland Security
- Canada offers ‘full assistance’ to FAA
- NAV Canada says delays may continue
FAA lifts U.S. ground stop
Delays may continue: NAV Canada
The @FAANews ground stop has been lifted. NAV CANADA will continue working to keep air traffic moving safely and efficiently in Canadian airspace. Some delays may continue while operations return to normal and backlogs are cleared. Passengers are encouraged to check the status of…— NAV CANADA (@navcanada) November 14, 2026
Airlines not required to offer additional compensation
‘Thank you, Canada’: Gov. Newsom
“Neighbours help neighbours,” he wrote on X Friday.
“That’s what friendship and leadership look like.”
Newsom was responding to Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon’s X post where he promised Canada’s ongoing assistance to the FAA.
“Washington may have temporarily forgotten this, but the American people never will,” added to his post.
“We are grateful.”
Thank you, Canada. Neighbors help neighbors. That's what friendship and leadership look like.— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 14, 2026
Washington may have temporarily forgotten this, but the American people never will. We are grateful. https://t.co/0I4coK2Dlh
‘Some delays’ still possible in Calgary
Pearson will be in ‘recovery mode’ Saturday: spokesperson
Mexican singer stranded after Latin Grammys
Flight disruptions to continue: Pearson
UPDATE: The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has lifted its ground stop.— Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) November 14, 2026
U.S. flights arriving at and departing from Toronto Pearson continue to experience disruptions and cancellations as airlines work to restore normal flight schedules.
Passengers are advised to…
No guarantee scenario won’t repeat itself: Duffy
Getting planes back in air will take time: official
Ground stop strands Toronto couple
College football teams prioritized ahead of games
Barbados flight ‘indefinitely cancelled’: traveller
No evidence of cyberattack: DHS
Ottawa updates U.S. travel advisory
Air Canada cancels all U.S. flights
(1/2) Due to the ongoing FAA ground stop, Air Canada has cancelled all flights to and from the United States for the remainder of the evening. Flights between Canada, the Caribbean and South America that transit U.S. airspace may also be impacted.— Air Canada (@AirCanada) November 14, 2026
Passengers should check with airlines
White House briefing will begin shortly
Flights bound for Hawaii and Asia depart San Francisco
U.S. users report Amtrak outages amid high traffic
We apologize for the error messages on both our website and app, as well as the difficulty reaching a representative. We're currently experiencing higher-than-normal call volumes due to ongoing airline issues. Furthermore, we recommend trying again later. Thank you.— Amtrak (@Amtrak) November 13, 2026
FAA issues 'ground stop' for all flights across U.S. due to safety issue
The @FAAnews issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them.— Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) November 13, 2026
Hundreds of U.S. flights cancelled at Toronto’s two airports
Minnesota flight cancelled: Regina airport
Canada to provide ‘full assistance’ to FAA: Minister
Canada has offered its full assistance to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as it manages the situation, including accommodation of US-bound aircraft as required.— Steven MacKinnon (@stevenmackinnon) November 13, 2026
We remain ready to provide support to our American colleagues as the situation evolves.
Pearson Airport provides update on non-U.S. flights
UPDATE: International and domestic flights continue to operate out of Toronto Pearson where routes do not require transit through U.S. airspace.— Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) November 14, 2026
We are increasing staffing across the airport to assist affected passengers. Our support teams are being deployed throughout the… https://t.co/ENhR2fCLmF
Europe suspends U.S.-bound flights
Microsoft says outages are unrelated
We have no indication that the FAA’s nationwide ground stop is related to any Microsoft services.— Microsoft On the Issues (@MSFTIssues) November 13, 2026
Communication issues don’t appear linked to new FAA system
U.S. ground stop throws sports world into chaos
Caribbean, South America flights may be affected: Air Canada
FAA allows transatlantic flights to depart Boston Airport
The airport did not confirm the destination the flights are headed to, or how many were cleared to depart.
The FAA is permitting some transatlantic flights to depart Boston Logan. Passengers are encouraged to check directly with their airline for the latest flight information and updates. pic.twitter.com/UiVZkHqYUg— Boston Logan International Airport (@BostonLogan) November 13, 2026
‘Traffic management measures’ at Canadian airports
Due to the @FAANews ground stop, NAV CANADA is implementing traffic management measures at Toronto Pearson, Montréal-Trudeau, Calgary and Vancouver to safely manage traffic volumes. Travellers should expect delays and check with their airline. Our systems are operating normally.— NAV CANADA (@navcanada) November 13, 2026
Pilots trained how to handle losing communications: expert
Pearson passengers wait for flight updates
Flights to and from Ottawa impacted
‘Canadian systems are operating normally’: minister
We are aware of a nationwide ground stop in the United States currently affecting multiple airports.— Steven MacKinnon (@stevenmackinnon) November 13, 2026
We are monitoring the situation closely and remain in contact with NAV CANADA. While Canadian systems are operating normally, travel to the United States may be disrupted as a…
More than two dozen U.S. flights to and from Pearson cancelled
Vancouver braces for delays
No sign grounding triggered by threat: DHS Secretary
‘Every flight has been accounted for’: FAA
There has been a temporary telecommunications outage - out of an abundance of caution all flights have been halted. Every flight has been accounted for and international flights will be handled on a case by case basis.— The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) November 13, 2026
Issue appears similar to September outage: expert
Edmonton flights could be impacted
U.S.-bound flights held at YYC
‘This isn’t another 9/11’: DHS Secretary
Passengers should contact airlines: Toronto's Billy Bishop
Montreal airport suspends flights
NAV Canada monitoring situation
NAV CANADA is closely monitoring the @FAANews ground stop. Our systems are operating normally and there is currently no impact to our operations. We continue to support the safe movement of air traffic in our airspace, including any aircraft that may be diverted. Passengers…— NAV CANADA (@navcanada) November 13, 2026
Flights between Toronto Pearson and U.S. impacted: GTAA
Flights between Toronto Pearson and the U.S. are impacted by the FAA's nationwide ground stop. There are currently no scheduled U.S.-bound departures or arrivals at this time. Passengers are advised to check directly with their airline for the latest flight information before…— Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) November 13, 2026