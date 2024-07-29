PARIS - Canadian divers Nathan Zsombor-Murray and Rylan Wiens have won the bronze medal in the men's synchronized 10-metre platform at the Paris Olympics.

Zsombor-Murray, from Pointe-Claire, Que., and Regina's Wiens finished third with a total of 422.13 points over six dives.



It's Canada's first ever medal in the event and the first Canadian men's diving medal since Alexandre Despatie's silver medal in the 3m springboard event in Beijing 2008.



The Chinese duo of Junjie Lian and Hao Yang won the gold medal with a score of 490.35 points, while Great Britain's Tom Daley and Noah Williams followed with 463.44.



Canada didn't have a perfect day. Zsombor-Murray had trouble with his third and fifth dives, while Wiens struggled slightly with the fourth, most difficult dive — a 4 1/2 somersaults in tuck position.



However, their steady performances kept them ahead of Mexicans Kevin Berlin Reyes and Randal Willars Valdez, who finished fourth with 418.65 points.

