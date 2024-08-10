Canadian Katie Vincent wins the gold medal in the women’s 200m canoe single, her second medal of the 2024 Olympic games.

It is Canada's eighth gold medal and 25th medal overall, surpassing the total of 24 from the Tokyo Olympics.

The Mississauga, Ont., native set a world best time, finishing with a time of 44.12, just ahead of American Nevin Harrison, who won the silver with a time of 44.13.

Fellow Canadian Sophia Jensen finished sixth with a time of 45.08.

Vincent a bronze medal alongside Sloane MacKenzie yesterday in the 500m doubles.