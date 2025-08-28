The Supreme Court of Canada has declined to hear an appeal of a lower-court ruling that upheld a First Nation's ownership of a stretch of land at a popular Ontario beach after a lengthy dispute.

Canada's top court has dismissed the appeal request from landowners and the province after a stretch of land along Sauble Beach was returned to Saugeen First Nation in 2023.

This dismissal comes nearly two months after members of Saugeen First Nation changed the iconic "Welcome to Sauble Beach" sign that greeted beach visitors.

The temporary "Welcome to Saugeen Beach" sign was erected to reflect the First Nation's ownership of the land, with the town's mayor expressing disappointment that he wasn't alerted of the change.

The Ontario Court of Appeal upheld last December the decision that 2.2 kilometres of the coastline in South Bruce Peninsula was incorrectly surveyed 170 years ago.

The portion of the land is valuable fishing ground for the First Nation community and was surrendered in 1854 in an agreement with the Crown to give up portions of Bruce Peninsula.