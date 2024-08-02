PARIS - Canada's Sophiane Methot has won the bronze medal in women's trampoline gymnastics at the Paris Olympics.

The 26-year-old from Varennes, Que., earned a score of 55.650 in the single-exercise final on Friday, behind Britain's Briony Page and the Belarusian gymnast Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya, who is competing as a neutral athlete.



Methot had been in second place until Page rocketed into the top spot with a score of 56.480.



The Canadian was pushed down into third with only one athlete left to perform — China's Hu Yicheng, who made a mistake during her performance and earned a score of 11.790.



Methot has been eighth of eight in the qualifying round earlier Friday.



After missing the podium three years ago in Tokyo, Canada has now won a medal in trampoline at six of seven Games since the sport's Olympic debut in 2000.

