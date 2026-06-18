Canada’s Snowbirds spotted in Windsor

Canada’s Snowbirds were spotted in the city at the Windsor International Airport on Thursday.

The airport posted photos of the planes on social media, saying it’s “always an honour to welcome these iconic aircraft to YQG.”

Some Windsorites shared photos and video on social media of the sighting.

The Snowbirds made a pitstop in Windsor around 1:30 p.m., coming from Barrie, before heading for Columbus, Ohio for the Columbus Air Show from Friday to Sunday. They left the city around 4 p.m.

More photos of the sighting are available in CTV’s photo gallery section.