PARIS - Canada's Skylar Park has won an Olympic bronze medal in taekwondo at the Olympic Games in Paris.

The 25-year-old from Winnipeg defeated Lebanon's Laetitia Aoun 2-0 in the women's 57-kilogram division.



Park lost her quarterfinal to Kim Yujin of South Korea.



Kim reaching the final gave Park another chance at a medal via repechage.



The Canadian defeated Turkey's Hatice Kubra Ilgan 2-0 in the repechage to advance.



Park beat Dominika Hronova of Czechia 2-0 in her opening match of the day at the Grand Palais.

