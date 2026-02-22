Canada will chase Olympic gold without its captain.

Sidney Crosby will miss Sunday’s Olympic finale against the United States with a lower-body injury.

Crosby sat out Canada’s 3-2 comeback win over Finland in Friday’s semifinal after his right leg bent awkwardly on a hit in the quarterfinals against Czechia at the Milan Cortina Games.

Connor McDavid will serve as captain in Crosby's absence for the second consecutive game.

Crosby is already a two-time Olympic gold medallist. The Pittsburgh Penguins captain scored the famous overtime winner in Canada’s victory over the United States in 2010 and captained the country to another title in 2014.

NHL players did not participate in the 2018 and 2022 Games.

The 38-year-old from Cole Harbour, N.S., had two goals and four assists in four games in Milan. He holds the Canadian NHL-era record of 16 career Olympic points.

Defenceman Josh Morrissey was ruled out with an upper-body injury. The Winnipeg Jets blueliner hasn’t played since the tournament opener in the preliminary round.

Canada holds a 15-game winning streak at NHL-attended games, dating back to a round-robin loss to the U.S. in 2010.

Canada also won last year’s 4 Nations Face-Off — an Olympic appetizer — with an overtime victory in the final against the Americans.

The U.S. thumped Slovakia 6-2 to advance to the gold-medal game at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.