MILAN — Canada's Courtney Sarault won silver in the women's 1,000-metre speedskating final for her third medal at the Milan Cortina Olympics on Monday.

Sarault finished in one minute 28.523 seconds.

The Netherlands' Xandra Velzeboer (1:28.437) grabbed gold, while South Korea's Kim Gilli (1:28.614) earned bronze.

Sarault, from Moncton, already had a silver in the mixed team relay and bronze in the 500.

The short-track speedskater held the lead for the first six of nine laps when Velzeboer passed her, and Gilli went into second shortly after with two laps left. Turning the corner for the final lap, Sarault overtook Gilli but couldn't pass Velzeboer near the end.

In the men's 5,000-metre relay, William Dandjinou, Steven Dubois, Maxime Laoun and Félix Roussel secured Canada's spot in Friday's final following a dramatic race that saw several falls during one exchange. Italy, South Korea and the Netherlands will join Canada to compete for the top spot in the finals.