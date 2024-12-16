TORONTO - Canada's premiers are meeting in Toronto today, and cross-border trade is topping the agenda, on the heels of a tariff threat from U.S. president-elect Donald Trump.

Trump is threatening to impose a 25 per cent import tariff on goods coming from Canada and Mexico when he takes office, until both countries stop illegal border crossings and prevent drugs like fentanyl from entering the U.S.

The premiers have had virtual meetings with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss the tariffs, press him for more funding on border security and plan a co-ordinated response, but this will be the first time the 13 provincial and territorial leaders gather to strategize in person.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, the host of today's meeting as the current chair of the Council of the Federation, has come out strongly in favour of retaliatory tariffs and has threatened to in turn cut off the electricity the province supplies to several states.

But other premiers have spoken in favour of a different approach, with Alberta's Danielle Smith saying she prefers the diplomatic route and doesn't support retaliatory tariffs or cutting off Alberta's oil and gas exports.

Ford says Canada-U.S. relations, energy security and health care are on the agenda for today's meeting.